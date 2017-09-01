× Indiana man who sexually abused animals seeks prison release, chemical castration

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana man who has a history of sexually abusing animals is asking a federal judge to release him from prison if he goes through with a chemical castration.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports Michael Bessigano, 47, made the request in a court filing this week.

Bessigano’s history of animal abuse dates back to 1993 in which he was found guilty of breaking into a barn and killing a dog, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

In 2009, he was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for downloading bestiality pornography.

While he was under supervised release, in 2013, he was arrested for sexually abusing a guinea fowl.

One year later in 2014, he was arrested for stealing a bird.

After his arrest in 2014, he was sentenced to seven and a half years as a habitual offender.

Bessigano’s attorney Jennifer Soble says his conduct is “motivated by sexual desire, not by sadism or any desire to hurt animals.”

In exchange for his release, Bessigano said he will undergo therapy and monthly injections of a testosterone-reducing drug, Depo-Lupron.

According to court documents, Bessigano has been evaluated by an attending physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital, who recommended chemical castration over more prison time.