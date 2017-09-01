× Man killed inside SW home, authorities investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after police say a man was killed in a home Friday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, an unidentified man was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of SW 50th and Shartel.

Lieutenant Jeff Spruill says police received the call just before 5 p.m. Friday; however, he says it’s unclear what injuries the man sustained. Spruill says they are working to the identify the man.

“As far as we can tell, this is not his residence so we don’t know why he’s here and that does make it a little more difficult to figure out who he is,” said Spruill.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, police say there is no information on any possible suspects. Spruill tells News 4 there is no danger to the public.