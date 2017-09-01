Moore kindergarten teacher struggling after storage trailer full of school supplies is stolen

MOORE, Okla. – A kindergarten teacher is struggling after she says someone stole her storage trailer full of school supplies.

This is Allison Floyd’s first year teaching at Sky Ranch after moving from Texas over the summer.

As part of a construction project, her classroom isn’t finished so she has been teaching in a temporary room. Most of her supplies were still in the trailer when it was stolen over overnight Monday.

Everything from books to markets, to paper and games, 20 years worth of supplies gone.

She says many of the of items had sentimental value, like toys that once belonged to her children and buttons from her grandmother.

Even though some of the items were recovered from a dumpster a few miles away, she’s still in desperate need.

Currently, donations are being dropped off at the school to help out and police are investigating.