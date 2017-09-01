North Carolina man apologizes after crashing into school bus

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – A North Carolina man says he made a critical mistake when he got behind the wheel after he had been drinking.

“Looking back, the biggest thing that’s burned in my mind is when I was standing on the bank and they started taking the kids off the bus to be checked by paramedics,” Tommy Branch told WXII. “I wish I could take it back. I’d give anything.”

Branch says he looked down to find a CD when his truck crossed the center line and hit a school bus head-on.

After the impact, Branch’s truck caught on fire and he was forced to crawl out of the wreckage on the passenger’s side.

That’s when he says he saw 21 kids climb off the school bus.

No one was injured in the crash, and Branch is now facing DWI charges.