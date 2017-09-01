× Oklahoma man accused of possessing hundreds of images, videos of child pornography

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man accused of possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography is facing charges.

On August 30th, Bryan Hurst, 46, of Mustang, was arrested for aggravated possession of child pornography.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children started investigating Hurst after receiving a tip that the man had uploaded child pornography to a popular social media site.

NCMEC alerted Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office of the crime.

Canadian County sheriff’s deputies quickly obtained a search warrant for Hurst’s residence.

Inside Hurst’s home, investigators located two devices containing over 100 images and videos of child pornography.

“The images and videos Hurst had were terrifying. Some images were of newborn children being sexually abused. It sickens me that anyone could collect this filth,” said Chris West Canadian County Sheriff.

Investigators collected numerous photographs, videos and chat records where Hurst was in possession and trading child pornography with other internet users.

Officials say the images and videos showed children young as newborn being sexually abused.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home for further forensic examination.

Hurst was transported to the Canadian County Jail, where he was booked on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography.

His bond was established at $100,000 and he remains in custody.