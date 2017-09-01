× Oklahoma organization seeking nurses to help with Houston family’s medical needs

IDABEL, Okla. – As many Texans were forced to flee as floodwaters consumed their homes after Hurricane Harvey, a family has found refuge in an Oklahoma town.

A family from Houston with four children, who have complex medical conditions, knew they wouldn’t be able to stay in Texas.

Now, they are staying in Idabel, Oklahoma but are in need of help.

Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care says they are in need of compassionate LPN’s or RN’s who are able to care for the four children, who need around the clock nursing care.

The children range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old.

“In a rural area like Idabel, Oklahoma it is very difficult to find nurses without the support from Oklahomans. As we continue to monitor disaster relief efforts in affected areas in Texas, we are feverishly working to find qualified and compassionate LPN’s and RN’s. If you or someone you know is interest in providing nursing care for our family in need in Idabel, Oklahoma, please contact us immediately,” a release from Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care read.

To contact Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care, call (405) 848-7337 or send an email to jobs@preferredpediatric.com.