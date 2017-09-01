Oklahoma shelters, deputies work to move abandoned animals from Houston

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hurricane Harvey didn’t just displace humans from their homes, but also many family pets.

In an effort to give Texas families more time to find their four-legged family members, several Oklahoma animal rescues are stepping up to take in pets who were already at Houston animal shelters before the storm.

Organizers say they wanted to clear the animal shelters in Houston so that displaced pets have a place to go to be reunited with their owners.

On Thursday, the Central Oklahoma Humane Society took in 30 dogs from the Houston-area.

Organizers say the dogs were immediately placed in foster homes and will be up for adoption in two to three weeks.

“The devastation and reports are heartbreaking. As Oklahomans we know what it is like to face the aftermath of a natural disaster, and in true Oklahoma spirit we will come together to help our neighbor during this time of crisis,” said Dana McCrory, president and CEO of OK Humane.

It’s all part of a nationwide collaboration between OK Human, the Houston Humane Society, ASPCA, Mutt Nation, HSUS, the Humane Society of Tulsa and the Tulsa SPCA.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says that Miranda Lambert contacted the agency about getting help with unloading animals coming to Tulsa from Houston.

After receiving the call, several Tulsa deputies volunteered to stay late to help with the pets.

#TeamTCSO helped @Mutt_Nation when 38 cats & 21 dogs from Houston Shelters arrived in Bixby. Thanks for inviting us to help @mirandalambert pic.twitter.com/p65gGHAy0Z — Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) September 1, 2017