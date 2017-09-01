Shelter dogs from Houston transferred to Oklahoma City to find homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY --- More than 20 shelter dogs were forced to evacuate a Houston animal shelter last night and make the drive from Texas to Oklahoma.

The pups braved the rising waters in southern Texas for a close to 12-hour car ride from Houston to Bixby, and finally Oklahoma City.

A team of folks with the Central Oklahoma Humane Society drove their van to meet the pups in Bixby and bring them down here.

These dogs were sheltered dogs back home in Houston and now the humane society wants to find them foster homes and eventually forever home.