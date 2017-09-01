× Silver alert issued for 87-year-old man who may be hitchhiking along Oklahoma highway

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an 87-year-old man who may be hitchhiking along an Oklahoma highway.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 87-year-old Vonnie Turner.

Turner was last seen around 11:59 a.m. on Friday at Hwy 59 north, by the Adair County line. Authorities say he was trying to hitchhike on the highway, and may be headed toward Stilwell or Sallisaw.

Officials say he suffers from medical issues and dementia.

Turner is described as a white male who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown checkered shirt.

If you see him, call police or deputies.