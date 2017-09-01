Star Wars fans wait in line to be the first to get new toys for ‘The Last Jedi’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 'The Force' was strong Friday morning as customers lined up to get their hands on the new Star Wars toys.

Toys-R-Us stores across the metro held special midnight releases for the newest line of merchandise from the upcoming film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Stores also offered free giveaways and an augmented reality experience.

"Even people who grumble and say, 'I don't like Star Wars,' deep down, I can bet you they've got a stick or something and went 'zzuum zzuum' or something, just imitate the light saber noises just once in their lives," said Kenya Brown.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters on Dec. 15.