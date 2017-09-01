× “This isn’t a way to live. I want this fixed.” Woman says cable installation ruins wall

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman wants answers after she claims a faulty installation by AT&T left her living room wall in pieces.

“This isn’t a way to live. I want this fixed,” Laura Henthorn told News 4. “I’m an old woman taken advantage of.”

Henthorn, 96, says two contractors arrived at her home in June to upgrade her telephone services in order to provide cable TV. She says she stayed outside on her porch while the two men worked and trusted that they would finish the job.

“The boy told me when he come in, he said ‘I’m sorry I made a mistake in the wall and there’s a hole’. Well, I just presumed a hole is a hole. I can fix it, I just let him go. I didn’t argue with him about it,” she recalled. “Come to find out, it’s half the wall.”

Her nephew Marvin Mussyal claims he has called AT&T nine times in the past two months to fix the wall but has gotten nowhere. Mussyal tells News 4 they have received estimates from various companies. They were told it could cost up to $1,500 to fix.

It’s a bill Mussyal says he believes AT&T should foot.

“There is no water damage there at all. It’s neglect. There’s a little termite damage, but there was there never a hole there,” he said. “You can’t drill it outside-in and not cause damage.”

News 4 reached out to AT&T for a comment on the matter.

Emily Lang, a spokesperson for the company, says this was the first time they had been made aware of the issue.

In a statement, we’re told “We learned today [Friday] that a customer recently had a negative installation experience with one of our vendors. We are working with the customer to address her concerns, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”