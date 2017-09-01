What’s Right With Our Schools is back for a new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-- A new school year is here and KFOR is proud to kick off another 'What's Right With Our Schools' series.

If you recall we have featured many wonderful stories in all parts of Oklahoma.

Here's a wrap-up of some of the stories we had for you from the 2016-2017 season.

In Wayne High School there are many creative kids!

Students there take time after school to knit.

Yes, knit winter hats for sick children at The Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.

In Tuttle, we introduced you to an industrious science class.

Students there entered a contest to build an electricity generating wind turbine.

Their hard work paid off as they took home second place in the national contest.

Over in Moore, it is all about robots for some kids.

Moore West Junior High got wired up and built some functional robots.

The idea behind this is to emphasize Science, Technology, Engenerring, and Mathematics, or STEM.

And then meet some kindergarteners who are really looking to the future.

The little ones from Council Grove Elementary took a trip to Southern Nazarene University to get a look at life on a college campus.

This is inspiring and the idea is to get them thinking about the future and never stop learning.

Then there was Robby.

He was the team manager of the Moore Central Junior High School basketball team and he got his big chance last season to play!

He is loved by all and they agreed he needed to put in some real 'court time' and they gave it to him.

Watch the video for more on all these stories and you can help us tell more great stories for the 2017-2018 school year.

All you have to do is tell us a positive story happening at your school and it might be featured in our next 'What's Right With Our Schools' Segment.

Go here for details!

This segment is sponsored by McDonald's.