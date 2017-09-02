4 the weekend: Choctaw Oktoberfest and Loose Caboose Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s Labor Day weekend, which means that it is time to make the most of summertime.

It’s time for the Choctaw Oktoberfest, which is a 9-day event that celebrates great beer and food from Old Germany Restaurant. It is always a good setting with German bands and performances. Besides that bratwurst, you might try a smoked pork chop or potato pancakes with apple sauce.

It is being held at Choctaw Creek Park and the event begins Friday through Sept. 9.

In Edmond, they’re going to ‘slide outta summer’ at Mitch Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $5, your kids can take on the inflatable water slides.

The Loose Caboose Festival is Saturday in Purcell from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This festival is on Main Street and features antique vendors along with Oklahoma crafts and collectibles. There will also be wine tastings and live entertainment throughout the day.

Discover Oklahoma will air on KFOR at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.