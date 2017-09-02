Men biking across America for the fight against ALS make stop in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three men are biking across America for the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or 'Lou Gehrig's disease.'

Saturday, they made a stop in Oklahoma City, hoping to inspire others to join the fight.

They started their journey in the Atlantic and have raised more than $10,000.

"All we do is ride, eat, sleep and get on our iPhones and communicate," said cyclist Glenn Magpiong.

They've already been to states like Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois.

And for Glenn, ALS hits home.

"My J.V. coach came down with ALS and died two years later from it," said Glenn.

Earl Magpiong, who is 80 years old, has already been across the country twice.

"'I can't believe that you're 80' and I say, 'I wish I was 79 again,'" Earl said.

The men are now off to the West Coast in hopes of informing others about ALS.

"I do it because it makes me feel good to ride with a purpose," said one cyclist.

The group will end their journey in Santa Monica, California.