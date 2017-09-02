Fans brave the lines for midnight unveiling of latest Star Wars memorabilia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Outside of an Oklahoma City Toys R' Us was a menagerie of engaging characters.

You could say it was their gateway to a galaxy, far, far away.

“I've been a fan since I was in kindergarten. I went back and saw the movie in '77. I have a pretty extensive collection," said toy collector, Eric Hallford.

A few years ago, Disney began a 'Star Wars holiday.' The goal is to build hype and announce a bunch of new toys without giving up too many secrets ahead of the film`s release.

“We are out here celebrating Force Friday. The release of the toys for the new Star Wars movie in December," said fan Keir Garon.

It's a universal appeal that spans 4 decades.

“Even people who say they aren't Star Wars fans, I bet they got a stick and went 'zoom zoom', making a light saber noise once in their lives," said Kenya Brown.

It was like Christmas morning for Star Wars enthusiasts.

And Star Wars the largest movie franchise in the history of the toy industry.

The latest chapter in this saga hits theaters on December 15.