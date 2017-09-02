Kingfisher doctor agrees to pay $65k to settle civil penalty claims involving violations of Controlled Substances Act 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Kingfisher doctor has agreed to pay $65,000 to settle civil penalty claims stemming from allegations that he violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970 and its regulations.

James Brett Krablin, M.D., practices medicine primarily in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, at the Krablin Medical Clinic.

It is alleged that between August 2014 and September 2016, he dated prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances on dates other than when he signed them, which violates DEA regulations.

More specifically, he allegedly signed and post-dated written prescriptions so his nurse practitioner or physician assistant could deliver them to patients at regular monthly appointments when Dr. Krablin was not in the office.

Dr. Krablin agreed to pay $65,000 to resolve the allegations.

“In reaching this settlement, Dr. Krablin did not admit liability and the government did not make any concessions regarding the legitimacy of the claims. The agreement allows the parties to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty involved in litigating the case,” a press release said.