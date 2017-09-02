Oklahoma doctor agrees to pay $580k to settle allegations of submitting false claims to Medicare

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma doctor has agreed to pay $580,000 to settle civil claims stemming from allegations that he violated the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to the Medicare programs.

It is alleged that Dr. Gordon P. Laird caused false claims to be submitted to the Medicare Program for services he did not provide or supervise.

Laird is a physician licensed in the State of Oklahoma who is a former owner and employee of the companies Blackwell Feet Plus, LLC, and Feet Plus, LLC, which later did business as Prevention Plus.

First, the United States alleges that in 2011, he allowed Prevention Plus to use his National Provider Identifier numbers (NPIs) to bill Medicare for evaluation and management physical therapy services that he did not provide or supervise.

It is also alleged that in December 2011, he separated from Prevention Plus, did not provide any additional services for Prevention Plus, and deactivated his NPIs associated with Prevention Plus. However, Laird reactivated his NPIs associated with Prevention Plus around March 2012 so Prevention Plus could use them to bill Medicare for services in January and February 2012 that he did not perform or supervise.

Laird agreed to pay $580,000 to resolve the allegations.

“In reaching this settlement, he did not admit liability, and the government did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims. The agreement allows the parties to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty involved in litigating the case,” officials said in a press release.