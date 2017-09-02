Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly torturing, raping several women

TULSA, Okla. – A man who is accused of kidnapping, torturing and raping four different women has been arrested.

Officials say Victor Hursh, 60, kidnapped, tortured, drugged, and raped four different women within the time span of two years, starting back in June 2015.

Fox 23 reports a homeless woman told police Hursh had offered her a place to stay back in June.

At the home he took her to, the woman said Hursh would inject her with meth every 2-3 days, “had his way with her sexually,” beat her, strangled her, burned her with cigarettes, and would also light firecrackers and throw them at her.

He also allegedly threatened to kill her and family members if she tried to escape.

The woman was able to escape from a van and get help at a convenience store.

Hursh is charged with rape in the first degree by force or fear, two counts of rape in the 2nd degree, forcible sodomy, kidnapping, possession of a firearm commission felony, and possession of a firearm after a formal conviction of a felony.

His bond has been set at more than $400,000.