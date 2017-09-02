× Oklahoma National Guard deploying soldiers to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

NORMAN, Okla. – Approximately 500 soldiers of the 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, forming Task Force 179, will deploy to Austin, Texas, in support of Hurricane Harvey relief operations.

The soldiers will “provide general security, distribution, maintenance and shelter operations.”

The Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard have already deployed more than 60 soldiers and airmen to Texas in support of relief efforts.

Officials say they are preparing to deploy more than 1,500 Guardsmen in the coming days.