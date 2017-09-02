× Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Oklahoma woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Mary Allen, who was last seen on August 31 around 3 a.m. near N.W. 16th and N. May Ave.

Authorities describe her as a black woman who was wearing a white tank top, light blue jeans, and flat shoes with flowers on them.

She may be in a black, 2-door 2004 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma tag CHW441.

Allen has emphysema and diabetes, and is losing vision in her eyes. She is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call police.