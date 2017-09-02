× Sooners Off to Quick Start in Lincoln Riley Era

Oklahoma’s football team has begun the Lincoln Riley era this afternoon, leading Texas-El Paso 35-7 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman.

The Sooners got the ball first and easily marched to a touchdown, going 76 yards in six plays, with Rodney Anderson scoring from 2 yards out to cap the drive.

The big play on the drive was a 34-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to Abdul Adams, who got the start at running back for OU.

UTEP immediately answered, with running back Walter Dawn getting big yards on back-to-back plays, first a 29-yard run to the Sooner 17, then finishing the scoring drive with a 17-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 with 8:40 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma regained the lead on the next possession, going 75 yards in eight plays, with senior running back Dimitri Flowers scoring his first career rushing touchdown on a 3-yard run to make it 14-7 Sooners with 3:56 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma extended the lead in the second quarter with a 92-yard drive, with three big plays to finish the drive.

Mayfield passed to Mark Andrews for 26, then to CeeDee Lamb for 19, then to freshman tight end Grant Calcaterra, who made a leaping grab for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 21-7 lead with 9:48 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma added to the lead on their next possession, with Mayfield finding Kentucky transfer receiver Jeff Badet for 19 yards on the first play, then two plays later, going deep to Badet, who made a leaping catch for a gain of 51 to the Miners’ 5-yard line.

From there, Mayfield lobbed a pass over the middle to Mark Andrews for a 5-yard touchdown and a 28-7 Sooners lead with 6:36 to play in the first half.

OU built the lead on their next possession.

Mayfield passed to Andrews for a gain of 45, then the Sooners capped the drive as Mayfield found CeeDee Lamb in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown to give Oklahoma a 35-7 lead with 1:46 left in the first half.

Mayfield completed his first 16 passes and finished the first half 19 for 20 for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Riley is taking over the head coaching job after 18 seasons with Bob Stoops leading the Sooners.

OU has a nation-longest 10-game winning streak.