Warm, partly cloudy weather in store for Saturday

OKLAHOMA – The system that brought some rain to Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning is moving southeast away from the area.

Shower chances will linger through about noon in central OK and then dry the rest of Saturday afternoon.

A few showers and t’storms may redevelop across south central and southeastern OK later this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the 80s with light winds.

For the OU Football game, a few showers lingering to about noon and then partly cloudy warm and dry with light winds.

Temps upper 70s at noon rising into the lower to mid 80s by kickoff.

Tonight expect mostly clears skies, light winds some areas of patchy ground fog lows in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday look for mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Highs both days upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds speed generally remain light but will increase some on Monday from the south.