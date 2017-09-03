× Oklahoma City Police investigating NE OKC shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

The shooting happened on Wilshire Blvd. about one half mile east of Sooner Rd. in northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police say two females and one male were in a vehicle when an argument broke out between one of the females and the male.

The two then got out of the vehicle and continued to argue.

According to officials, the male then fired one shot at the female and ran off into a nearby wooded area.

The female was transported to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of the individuals involved in the shooting and no arrests have been made.