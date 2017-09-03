Summer temps for the holiday weekend ahead of a cold front

OKLAHOMA – Summer temperatures make a brief comeback next couple of days. Great timing for the holiday weekend!

Expecting plenty of sunshine Sunday and Monday with highs heating up into the upper 80s to upper 90s!

There’s a chance for a few scattered showers and t’storms Sunday afternoon into the early evening hours across southeastern Oklahoma.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

This is great weather to hit the pool or head out to Oklahoma lakes. Most of the the area lakes are running very near to normal levels right now.

A cold front is on the move south and will move late Monday and Tuesday across Oklahoma, bringing cooler temps to Oklahoma again. Not much moisture with the front, but there’s a 30 percent chance for showers as the front sweeps Tuesday across Oklahoma.

Highs look to be in the much cooler 70s with lows in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. There might even be some 40s in northern Oklahoma behind the cold front!

Temps should rebound into the 80s by next weekend.

Also watching Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic. Irma may very well have eyes for the east coast next week.

Stay tuned!