Blue Bloods Ready for Battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The last time Oklahoma lost a game came 51 weeks ago at the hands of Ohio State in Norman. The Buckeyes sang their alma mater on Owen Field. Something Baker Mayfield called, "Embarrassing."

It prompted the question to OU safety Steven Parker if Monday would be the first day that the Sooners prepared for Ohio State. He quickly replied, "I wouldn't say that."

The two powerhouse programs have met only three times in each school's history, of course with OU's only win coming on the road in Columbus in 1977.

The tradition rich teams have a lot in common with success and so do the quarterbacks. In fact, the two are quite similar. Both were high school quarterbacks in the state of Texas and both are in the conversation for the Heisman trophy. But both QB's don't want the match up to be billed as Baker vs. Barrett.