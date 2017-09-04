× “It’s a scary emotion at the same time as well” DACA participants await decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — President Donald Trump is leaning towards ending an Obama-era program which has protected thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (‘DACA’) program was announced in 2012. While participating the program is not a direct pathway to citizenship, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, a group often described as Dreamers, would be protected from deportation for two years and then be eligible for renewal.

As of March 2017, nearly 800,000 people have been approved for the program since it first began.

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump is expected to announcement on the program Tuesday.

“The president’s priorities on immigration are to create a system that encourages legal immigration and benefits our economy and American workers,” Huckabee Sanders said in a past press conference.

NBC News reports Trump is leaning towards ending DACA with a six month delay, giving Congress a window to revamp it.

Homeland Security reports DACA has allowed nearly 6,900 people in Oklahoma to come forward, pass background checks and work live legally in the country. One Oklahoma City woman, who did not want to identified, says she immigrated to the United States from Mexico when she was five-years-old. She applied for DACA in 2012 and now carries a work permit; however, being a so-called ‘Dreamer’ means living in a state of uncertainty.

“I know that it could be removed at any time and that is the fear that I…fear,” she explained. “I work here legally, and I pay taxes. All I do is just take care of my kids, go to school.”

Carlos Ortiz, founder of Hola Oklahoma, says he is sad to hear of the possible end of DACA but he holds on to hope given the lasting impact immigrants have made on the state.

“We are here, we produce, we work in Oklahoma. When we came to Oklahoma, Oklahoma wasn’t the Oklahoma that you know now. There was no Bricktown, there was no Downtown. There was not too many communities,” said Ortiz.

The issue is one that Trump has touched on during the campaign trail. In February 2016, Trump told a crowd it would be “dealt with heart”.

“To me, it’s one of the most difficult subjects I have because you have these incredible kids…in many cases, not in all cases…in some of the cases, they have DACA and they’re gang members and drug dealers too but you have some absolutely incredible kids. I would say mostly,” he said.

The announcement is expected to be made Tuesday.