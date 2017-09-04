Jordan Parker to Miss Rest of 2017 Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma Sophomore cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the 2017 season with a knee injury. Parker was injured on a special teams play in OU's 56-7 win over UTEP in their season opener.

Parker will undergo surgery on that injured knee.

Parker, who was a starter last season, lost his job to Parnell Motley in fall camp. Parker appeared in ten games last fall, starting eight. He finished with 31 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

It's expected that Tre Norwood and Tre Brown will fill the void left by Parker in the secondary and on special teams.