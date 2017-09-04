Kids’ bikes stolen off front porch in Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. – A metro family is furious after they said someone stole their bicycles.

It happened overnight in a neighborhood near N.W. 12th and Santa Fe.

“People work hard. I don't have the money to replace them. Not now. Just another struggle that we got to go through,” said Jaron Taylor, whose children’s bikes were taken.

Security cameras show someone near the front porch, picking up a bike and leaving.

Taylor said both his son’s and his daughter’s bikes were stolen.

“Comes up, and picked up the bike on this side of the table, and walked this way, and noticed he looked directly at this camera and kind of has a funny look on his face,” Taylor said.

His son, also named Jaron, isn’t happy either.

“'That's how I get around in Moore,” he said.

The Taylors said more than one person was involved in the alleged theft, based on additional camera angles.

Anyone with information should call police.