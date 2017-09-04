× Man accused of operating boat under the influence arrested in death of 9-year-old Oklahoma boy

OKMULGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man accused of operating a boat under the influence was arrested for the death of a 9-year-old boy.

Over the Labor Day weekend, Jared Trotter, 34, was driving his boat at a high rate of speed on Okmulgee Lake when he crashed into a smaller boat, Okmulgee police said.

Police said a 9-year-old boy on board the smaller boat that was struck died at the scene.

An older boy was flown to a local hospital by Lifeflight.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Trotter was arrested and booked into jail for operating a boat under the influence of intoxicants and manslaughter.

Witnesses told police they saw a man who was in the boat with Trotter run away from the scene.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man who ran from the scene is asked to call the Okmulgee Police Department at (918)756-3511.