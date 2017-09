Today will feature the hottest temps in about two and a half weeks. Highs will hit the mid 90s along with plenty of sunshine.

Northwestern Oklahoma may make a run for 100 in some areas.

A BIG change comes Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

Rain chances are low, however highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 midweek!

Also, we’re watching Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic.

Irma may very well have eyes for the east coast next week. Stay tuned!