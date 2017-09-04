× Oklahoma National Guard deploys 2,000 more troops in 4 days for Hurricane Harvey

OKLAHOMA CITY – While most folks are at home for Labor Day, members of the Oklahoma National Guard are heading down south for at least 30 to 45 days to help with any disaster relief that might be needed in south Texas.

“We’re planning to just provide basic support to the people, whether it’s delivering water, food, supplies or just security needs, whatever the people of Texas need from us,” said Lt. Col. Cory Newcomb with the Army National Guard.

The Oklahoma Army National Guard deployed members of its 45th infantry brigade combat team on Saturday.

For four straight days, 500 soldiers are being deployed to Texas to help with relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

Forty Air National Guardsmen are also heading down with the group, all with one mission: to help those in need.

“You change your focus. You change your mindset, when you go down there, and you just focus on helping people, helping everybody, helping family, helping businesses. Whatever they need from us, that’s what we’re here to do,” said Henry Pope with the Air National Guard.

Military vehicles are in full force to help aid victims of Harvey.

This is what they’ve trained for, but some things will still catch them off guard.

“It will be a shock, to be honest with you. We’ve seen the devastation here in Oklahoma, but flooding is an entirely different animal,” Pope said.

The troops are leaving family and work behind to tackle the aftermath of one of the most expensive natural disasters in our nation’s history.

“This is a short notice for families and employers, and we want to thank the families and employers for supporting the soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Holcomb.

The soldiers said they are grateful to give back to a community who have helped Oklahoma in its most vulnerable times.

“Being through the tornadoes, we’ve had that support coming from Texas, so we are just returning the favor. It’s just helping one American to another.”

Five hundred more guardsmen will leave Tuesday, totaling 2,000 men and women in just four days.