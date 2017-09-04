OSU Treating South Alabama Like A Big 12 Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big 12 is off to a sluggish start in the 2017 college football season, but is it bad enough to say South Alabama could be competitive in the conference?

Mike Gundy thinks so. And he has a good point about teams they squared off with in 2016. The Jags haven't had a winning season since 2011, but have been right there in some key games.

The Cowboys are coming off of a big 35 point win over Tulsa and have had more than a week to prepare for their road game against South Alabama. The Jaguars are coming off of a 20 point loss to Ole Miss in their season opener.

Kickoff on Friday, September 8th, in Alabama is set for 7pm.