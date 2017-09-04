Police: Driver intentionally ran over three homeless people in Tulsa, killing one

TULSA, Okla. – A suspect driving a pickup intentionally ran over three homeless people in Tulsa, killing one, police said Monday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., police said a man driving a pickup struck three people in the 500 block of North Cheyenne Ave.

Police told the Tulsa World that the three victims were homeless and sleeping underneath the I-244 bridge near 3:16 Mission.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Stephen Florea said the act was “absolutely” intentional.

“The pickup truck actually circled the block a couple of times before coming back, driving up over the curb and driving down the sidewalk to run over these individuals,” Florea told the Tulsa World.

“There’s just no way this could have been an accident,” Florea said. “He had to deliberately drive up over the curb, maneuver his vehicle between the telephone pole and retaining wall and then accelerate to hit these guys.”

Officials say a 46-year-old man was killed.

A 49-year-old woman was injured; however, her condition is unavailable at this time.

Another man was also injured, but police said he was grazed by the pickup and is okay.

According to the Tulsa World, the pickup is described as a small, white mid ’80s to ’90s truck.

The driver who fled the scene is described as a white male in his 40s, wearing a baseball cap.