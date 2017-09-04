× Police investigate murder–suicide in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

The homicide was reported on Monday evening at the Summer Place Apartments in the 5900 block of N.W. 35th St.

Police said a woman shot a man to death and fled the scene.

The woman then reportedly pulled into the Bethany Fire Department in the 3900 block of N. Rockwell Ave.

Police said that’s where she also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man and woman reportedly knew each other, however their relation is unknown at this time.

Police said the man lived at the apartment complex, where he was killed.