Registration now open for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Registration for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is now open!

Starting today, September 4th, you can register for the 18th running of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

On Sunday, April 29, 2018, runners from around the world will gather at the Start Line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

The Memorial Marathon is about more than running; it’s a powerful experience, remembering and celebrating the lives of the 168 persons killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

No two runners are alike, so there’s a run for people of all ages and skills, Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, 5K, and Kids Marathon.

The Memorial Marathon is a Boston qualifying USATF sanctioned race and a high quality field is expected once again. 2017 Memorial Marathon winner, Arya Bahreini, plans on returning to defend his first place finish. “This is my favorite race,” said Bahreini.

“We come to remember. The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is a great way to show everyone can make a difference. The Marathon connects and unites people from all over the world,” said Kari Watkins, Memorial Marathon Race Director.

Also unveiled for the 2018 Marathon is new Marathon training gear by Joma, an industry leader. Joma is currently in 70 countries and in the top ten in world ranking.

The Memorial Marathon is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum’s largest fundraiser.

This past April, 25,731 runners from all 50 states, 10 countries and partner sponsors raised $811,000 to preserve, support and enhance the Memorial and Museum.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is owned and operated by a private foundation and does not receive any annual federal, state or city funding.

