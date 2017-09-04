Tragic Sea-Doo accident leaves two Oklahomans dead

MANNFORD, Okla. – Two Oklahomans were killed Labor Day weekend after a tragic Sea-Doo accident.

William Crocker, 56, and Cathy Crocker, 48, of Sand Springs, Okla., were riding a Sea-Doo together around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at Keystone Lake when a V.I.P boat crashed into them.

Officials say the Sea-Doo was not equipped with lights, so the driver of the boat could not see them.

William and Cathy Crocker were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The boat was carrying three people at the time of the accident. Officials say they weren’t injured.

The accident is under investigation.