28-year-old man shot outside his Oklahoma City apartment last month has died from his injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a 28-year-old man who was shot outside his Oklahoma City apartment last month has died from his injuries.

On August 12th, police were called to the 500 block of S.W. 62nd Terrace.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Martin Paz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paz was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died from his wounds.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information that would help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.