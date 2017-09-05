× Attorney: “It means they have a lot of worry”, DACA end explained

OKLAHOMA CITY — The end of DACA, an Obama-era program that allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to remain in the country, leaves room for question for thousands of people.

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday it is ending the program while also giving Congress a six-month window to possibly revamp and save it. Under the plan, the Trump administration will stop considering new applications for legal status dated after Tuesday, but will allow any DACA recipients with a permit set to expire before March 5, 2018, the opportunity to apply for a two-year renewal.

It was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who suggested the United States needs to set a limit on the number of immigrants admitted into the country each year.

“As Attorney General, it is my duty to ensure the laws of the United States are enforced and the constitutional order is upheld,” said AG Sessions. “This does not mean they [immigrants] are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in anyway. It means we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them.”

Steven Langer, an immigration attorney in Oklahoma City, says this ruling means there’s a lot of uncertainty facing the roughly 800,000 recipients of DACA. The program was established in 2012 and to date, it has allowed nearly 7,000 people in Oklahoma to live and work in the country legally.

“It means they have a lot of worry. They wonder what’s going to happen with their future,” said Langer. “How are they going to support their families? How are they going to be able to pay for their educational expenses?”

Bryan Avalos, 18, says he was brought into the United States from Mexico as an infant. His mother applied for his DACA status when he was in 8th grade.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity it’s given me. I got to go to school. I got to stay here longer than a lot of people might of, made a lot of connections with school…work, anything,” explained Avalos.

When asked whether he was worried after Tuesday’s decision, he answered “Throughout the day, people tend not to worry too much but when you hear it and it comes into your head…it gets you thinking. Once it gets you thinking, you’re just starting to think like okay, where am I going to be in five, six years? Am I going to working? Am I going to be even in the states?”

Trump, in a lengthy statement issued after Sessions’ remarks, said it was “in the best interests of our country” to “begin an orderly transition and wind-down of DACA, one that provides minimum disruption.”