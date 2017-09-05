× Authorities locate vehicle of missing 65-year-old Oklahoma City woman; Woman still hasn’t been found

OKLAHOMA CITY – A missing 65-year-old Oklahoma City woman’s vehicle was located in city limits; however, police say they still haven’t located the woman.

Mary Allen was last seen on August 31 around 3 a.m. near N.W. 16th and N. May Ave.

Authorities describe her as a black woman who was wearing a white tank top with flowers on it, light blue jeans, and flat shoes.

Allen has emphysema and diabetes, and is losing vision in her eyes.

Officials believed she was in a black, 2-door 2004 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma tag CHW441.

However, police say they have since located Allen’s vehicle within city limits.

When authorities found the vehicle, it didn’t have any gas in it.

Allen still hasn’t been seen.

Officials say she is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call police.