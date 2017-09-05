Bored teen turns 3-year-old brother into clown from Stephen King’s ‘It’

MERIDIAN, Miss. - A 17-year-old turned his 3-year-old little brother into the clown from Stephen King’s 'It,' and it's giving many people nightmares.
If you thought adult clowns were terrifying, check out this version of 'Pennywise.'
Eagan Tilghman said he dressed up his brother, Louie, took pictures and posted them on Instagram... because he was bored.
It even got him on the front page of his local newspaper.
On Facebook, Eagan said the images are a perfect little glimpse into how he sees the world.
He said, don't worry, it's not all unsettling images in his brain, though:
Well, this sure has been a day, and these pictures have really blown up. So here's a side by side of Louie. My little brother behind all the clown makeup and forehead modifications. He's actually quite adorable compared to his portrayal of pennywise. So as you can tell, he's pretty serious about staying in character. #pennywise #pennywisethedancingclown #itbook #itmovie #stephenking #youllfloattoo