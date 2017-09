Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State routed Tulsa in their season opener last Thursday, and now prepare for their first road trip at South Alabama this Friday at 7:00 pm.

The Cowboys got to play a lot of players against the Golden Hurricane, including at running back, where backup J.D. King impressed, rushing for 95 yards and a 71-yard touchdown.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy is impressed with King's approach to the game.