Oklahoma State's football team will face their first road game of the season this Friday when the Cowboys visit South Alabama at 7:00 pm.

While it's not a matchup with a Power 5 conference school, OSU knows they have to be ready to face a Jaguars team that will be fired up for the nationally televised game in Mobile.

OSU senior quarterback Mason Rudolph says he and his teammates' experience should pay off in that environment.