“DHS isn’t the best, but it’s better than what I’ve been through,” Sweet 15-year-old wants a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Bailee is a fun, 15-year-old girl and a straight 'A' student.

Bailee's caregivers describe her as compassionate, playful and easy going.

"This woman, she came on and said that for all of the kids in foster care, that if she can make it to the VMA's award and be like what she wanted to be then, we can too,” Bailee said of Tiffany Haddish, a comedian and actress who grew up in foster care and recently spoke at the MTV Video Music Awards.

As for Bailee, she's been in DHS' care for several years, but she's spent almost her whole life fending for herself.

"I had to walk to school in the freezing cold and it's snowing with a skirt on and some sandals, and I would walk to school at six years old and trying to find my way to school,” Bailee said.

Not only was it tough in school for Bailee, she says she would go home to an abusive situation.

She says going to counselors and therapists have helped her cope through the trauma.

"I used to think that the way I got treated with my stepmom was all my fault, and they helped me get that through my head that it's not my fault. That what happened to me was not my fault. That it had something to do with them,” Bailee said.

Bailee was a defenseless child left out on her own.

"DHS isn't the best, but it's better than what I've been through. A lot better,” Bailee said.

But she is eager to find a permanent home. One with younger siblings and a great support system.

"I think that it's always good to have someone to go with you on the adventure you want to go to. Like if you fall down, and you can't get back up, they can help you,” Bailee said.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.