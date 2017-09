Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. -- A group of Logan County residents is voicing their concerns about a disposal well being built too close to their homes.

ZP Disposal Systems filed an application to put a well near Portland Ave. and Seward Rd. recently.

ZP Disposal Systems would inject 20,000 barrels of wastewater per day. The biggest concern for these residents is the risk earthquakes.

A hearing will take place Wednesday before an administrative law judge at 8:30 a.m.