Grandparents charged after 2-year-old tests positive for drugs

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County authorities have charged Marion grandparents after their 2-year-old grandson tested positive for drugs.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 50-year-old James Penland and 45-year-old Rebecca Tesner, both of Marion, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Penland and Tesner are the grandparents and legal guardians of the 2-year-old boy.

McDowell County deputies said the child tested positive for marijuana and hydrocodone.

Employees with the McDowell County Department of Social Services are involved in the case.