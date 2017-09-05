Grandparents charged after 2-year-old tests positive for drugs

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County authorities have charged Marion grandparents after their 2-year-old grandson tested positive for drugs.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 50-year-old James Penland and 45-year-old Rebecca Tesner, both of Marion, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Penland and Tesner are the grandparents and legal guardians of the 2-year-old boy.
McDowell County deputies said the child tested positive for marijuana and hydrocodone.
Employees with the McDowell County Department of Social Services are involved in the case.