New Oklahoma bride thinks of unique way to help Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS, Okla. -- A new bride thought of a unique way to help Harvey victims and she's trying to spread the word to other new brides.

Larissa Sloan got married in August.

Originally, she was going to sell most of her decorations and miscellaneous wedding decor.

However, she said the Lord put it on her heart to donate it to brides in the Houston area who may have lost everything for their weddings.

If you are a new bride and would like to donate some of your wedding decor or etc., you can email Larissanixon@yahoo.com or reach out to her on Facebook.