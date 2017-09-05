New website plans easier access to open records at OK County Clerk’s office

OKLAHOMA CITY – Priceless documents are kept at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

“A lot of ours are waterproofed, but we also have digital backups of everything,” David B. Hooten, Oklahoma County Clerk said.

And now, those digital copies are stored on this new website.

Documents including liens, plats and gas leases to name a few.

Right now, the records are hosted by a company in Virginia, but the county clerk’s new website would take away the $100,000 payment and keep the money in state.

It’s an idea that started after David Hooten noticed people were having to come downtown, pay to park and go through security before being able to reach the clerk’s office.

“Then I realized our office didn’t accept credit cards. It didn’t accept checks. It only accepted cash, so you would have to leave to go to an ATM to get what you needed and then come back to the office and go through security again,” Hooten said.

And Hooten says it’s voice activated, which is especially important for people with disabilities.

“The whole point is, it’s voice activated. You speak to your cellphone or your computer once you get to OKCC.online and then it will let you navigate the website by speaking to it,” Hooten said.

Then, you can buy the record you want and it will be sent within 24 hours.

There are over 93 million documents available dating back to 1890. They will all be online starting Wednesday if it’s approved by Oklahoma County commissioners.

That’s the next step that will be decided Wednesday morning.

And Hooten is already planning another feature that will allow residents to download the documents straight from home.

“We’re just bringing this office into the 21st century where you can get what you want when you want it,” Hooten said.

Click here to visit the website.

The full website will be available on Wednesday.