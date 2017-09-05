Oklahoma City police working to identify accident victim who is now in a coma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are working to identify an accident victim who is now in a coma.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 2, officers were called to an accident along N.W. Expressway and N. Mustang Rd. when a truck hit a bicyclist.

Investigators say the victim was riding a gold BMX bicycle in the westbound lanes of N.W. Expressway and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is now in a coma.

However, investigators have not been able to identify her.

The victim is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5’5″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.

On her right wrist, she has a tattoo of the word “mom” with a heartbeat design.

At the time of the accident, she was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

If you can identify her, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.