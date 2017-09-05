× Oklahoma City woman arrested for domestic violence in front of children

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody after she allegedly beat her boyfriend in front of her children.

On Sept. 2, officers were called to an apartment in the 10300 block of S. Western Ave. for a domestic violence case.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw 27-year-old Charlene Thomas and the victim on the front porch of the apartment.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim and Thomas said that nothing happened and that they didn’t need police.

However, the report states that the victim was bleeding from several cuts on his face, cuts on his nose, cuts on his neck and was spitting out blood.

A witness told police that one of Thomas’ children asked her for help and she could see Thomas hitting the victim multiple times.

Thomas was arrested on a complaint of domestic violence in the presence of a child.