OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma police officer is working to make sure that local police departments are trained properly when it comes to handling behavioral disorders like autism.

Sgt. Cory Sutton, with the University of Oklahoma Police Department, has created the Law Enforcement Contacts with Individuals on the Autism Spectrum’ class to help other officers understand the disorder.

For more information on the ‘Law Enforcement Contacts with Individuals on the Autism Spectrum’ class, click here.